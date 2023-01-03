Two unrelated structure fires — one in Walla Walla and another in Milton Freewater — caused significant damage but injured no one, according to authorities.
Walla Walla Fire Department crews responded to the 400 block of Whitman Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, about 1:40 a.m. to an unoccupied two-story house that was in the process of being remodeled, according to a WWFD news release. Walla Walla Fire District 4 crews also responded to assist in that fire.
Crews had the fire under control by 2:12 a.m.
The cause of that fire — which did an estimated $70,000 in damages — is undetermined, however, officials said it “appears to be accidental.”
On Monday, Jan. 2, Milton-Freewater Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of DeHaven Street about 3:45 p.m.
A MFFD news release said the cause of the fire was “electrical.” The structure sustained minor damage, according to the release. Crews from Milton-Freewater Rural Fire and EMS also responded.
