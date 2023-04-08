A 20-year-old Walla Walla man was shot early Saturday, April 8, during an altercation at a Walla Walla Circle K convenience store, a police spokesman said.
The victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. His condition was not available Saturday afternoon, but he is expected to survive, said Sgt. Nick Loudermilk, public information officer for the Walla Walla Police Department.
The police department received a call just after 1:30 a.m. from someone at the Circle K at 315 N. 2nd Ave., according to a news release. The caller reported someone had just been shot, and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. An ambulance arrived soon afterward and transported the victim to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. No information was available about the victim's injuries.
According to the release, the initial investigation indicates the victim and the suspect arrived at Circle K about the same time in separate vehicles. A verbal altercation followed between multiple people, followed by a physical altercation between the victim and another man from the other vehicle. During that altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him at least once.
The suspect and all those who arrived with him then fled in their vehicle. The suspect remains at large, but police officials said there is no danger to the public. Investigators think the suspect and victim knew each other.
Saturday's shooting was the second in Walla Walla in three days.
A 34-year-old Dayton man was shot on Thursday, April 6, while allegedly attempting to break into a residence in the 500 block of N. Roosevelt St.
The man in that incident then drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s emergency room. He is also expected to survive.
Loudermilk said the two shootings are not related.
The investigation into both shootings are continuing, and officials said they would provide more information as it becomes available in both cases.
