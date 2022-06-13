A single-vehicle crash killed a Walla Walla man in Asotin County on Saturday afternoon, June 11.
Paul R. Freels, 55, died the day after his crash, on June 12, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, according to Washington State Patrol. The cause of death was not released.
Freels was driving alone Saturday in the southbound lane of state Route 129 in a 1991 Toyota Corolla about 26 miles south of Asotin.
At about 1:40 p.m., his car left the road and struck a guardrail for unknown reasons, the WSP report stated.
Freels was not wearing a seat belt, and no drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the report.
