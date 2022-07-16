A Walla Walla man was killed and his passenger injured in a crash that closed the highway for hours at the state line between College Place and Milton-Freewater on Friday night, July 15.
Feliciano Rodriguez Lara, 47, was driving a 2005 Chevy Aveo hatchback south on state Route 125 at 7:15 p.m. Friday when he failed to stop at the red light on Stateline Road 4 miles south of Walla Walla, according to Washington State Patrol.
His vehicle struck two others in the intersection.
Rodriguez Lara died in the crash. His passenger, 51-year-old Milton-Freewater man Serafin Perez-Ledesma, was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
Drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the WSP report, though the cause of the crash was listed as "under investigation." Rodriguez Lara was wearing a seat belt, but his passenger was not, WSP reported.
The other two drivers in the crash were not injured, according to the report.
Dayton woman Brianna J. Kessler, 27, was driving east on Stateline Road in a 2018 Mazda CX-5.
And Richland woman Kathryn K. Carlson, 63, was driving north on the highway in a 2014 Lexus.
All three vehicles were totaled.
