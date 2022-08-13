A Walla Walla man was injured in a motorcycle crash 3 miles east of Walla Walla on Friday night, Aug. 12, according to Washington State Patrol.
Omar Carrillo Villegas, 24, was driving a 2002 Yamaha FZS10 east on U.S. Highway 12 near Sapolil Road at 9 p.m. when unsecured luggage on the motorcycle became caught between the back tire and frame, causing him to lose control, according to the WSP report.
The motorcycle came to rest in the eastbound lane.
Carrillo Villegas was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
