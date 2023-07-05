An 18-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, on suspicion of kidnapping during the city’s July Fourth fireworks display, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
Josiah Tiscareno surrendered to law enforcement Tuesday night after reportedly kidnapping an 18-year-old woman. He is accused of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault and remained Wednesday night in the Walla Walla County Jail.
Tiscareno has not been formally charged by the Walla Walla County Prosecutor's Office.
Officers responded to a call at 10:22 p.m. about a man with a gun in the area of Tausick Way and Reservoir Road during the fireworks display. Witnesses said the suspect had forced the victim into a vehicle and drove away, according to a police news release.
Walla Walla Police Sgt. Nick Loudermilk said officers worked with the victim’s friends and family to track her using the Find My iPhone app. Officers reported finding the victim at a house where she was calling for help through a basement window.
Officers said Tiscareno fled as they were rescuing the victim. The suspect was not located but 40 minutes later surrendered at the Walla Walla Police Department.
The College Place Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, and Washington State Patrol assisted in the case, according to the release.
