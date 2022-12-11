The Walla Walla Valley has lost one of its biggest champions for local sports — and so many of us have lost a good friend.
At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Jim Buchan finished his final game.
Jim had understood for quite some time that he was fighting a foe he couldn’t beat. But "quit" wasn’t part of his vocabulary.
Despite the prognosis in early spring that cancer would claim him within two to four months, Jim refused to give up.
He had been a competitor all his life and he firmly believed as Yogi Berra famously said, "It ain't over ‘til it's over."
When I joined the staff of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin in 1984, Jim had already established his credentials as sports editor. With red hair and a temper to match, he had been not-so-secretly dubbed the "Redheaded Ayatollah."
Jim was passionate about local sports, and any sportswriter who wasn’t similarly focused would draw his ire.
He demanded accuracy and fairness in every story — and because of staffing limitations that wouldn’t allow reporters to attend every game, he would bring pressure to bear on coaches and athletic directors to assure they would call the newspaper immediately after games with all the information needed to put together a thorough story for the readers and the young athletes.
Jim cared.
He cared about the newspaper.
He cared about the staff.
He cared about the athletes.
For many decades, he would search every local sports story for the year to compile a ballot so a panel of local sports experts could vote on the best athletes, teams and coaches for the season. The final results would be announced at the Blue Mountain Sports Awards.
It was a monumental task and something that communities with far larger populations and newspapers couldn’t match.
Often, the ballot — and sometimes the winners list — would contain the names of athletes he put on the path to stardom when he coached them in Little League baseball. He was one of the longest-tenured and most successful managers in the local program. His teams won many City Championships.
But more important to Jim was that the kids learned to appreciate teamwork and the intricacies of a sport he loved.
In 1990, when a group of local baseball fanatics decided to create the Walla Walla Fantasy Baseball League with its own unique set of rules, Jim was one of the charter members.
It was a very competitive league, and through the years Jim won the title twice and finished in the top 5 five other times.
League members knew him as a shrewd analyst of talent who would often steal a gem during the drafts.
Of course, a born and bred Minnesotan, Jim had his weakness for any player on the Minnesota Twins. Jim would be crushed when someone would draft a Minnesota player right before it was his turn to pick.
Jim would be so devastated it would take him several minutes to go back through all his notes before he could settle on who to select.
As the time would tick by, impatient team owners would start humming the song to "Final Jeopardy."
Jim would simply smile and go back to studying his lists.
Jim was loyal to his teams: the Twins, Minnesota Vikings, Whitman College, Walla Walla Community College, Walla Walla High School and all the other local schools.
There was one time, however, when a simple wardrobe selection had him facing allegations of bias.
One cool evening as Jim headed to a basketball game in Dayton, he slipped on a green sweater.
No big deal, right?
Wrong!
Dayton wore red.
Its longtime rival, DeSales, wore green.
He was lucky to get out of the gym with his skin — and his sweater — intact.
Needless to say, he never made that mistake again.
As the years went on, Jim mellowed a little. He could still be cantankerous at times, but those who worked with him at the U-B will more often recall Jim strolling through the newsroom singing a Jimmy Buffett or country western song he had just heard on the radio.
There was one venue, however, where Jim was not mellow. The golf course.
Although his handicap would rarely, if ever, fall into single digits, he expected every swing he made to have Tiger Woods-like accuracy and length. When it didn’t, you would know it by the sound of his club smacking the ground and his muttering to himself about how terrible he was playing.
For a while, Jim fell victim to the dreaded shanks. During that time, no one with any sense would walk to the right of Jim as he made his swing. You didn’t have to watch his swing. You would listen for the WHACK…THUMP…MUTTER to know it was safe to proceed.
While he eventually got over the shanks, he never lost his putting stroke.
Again, however, he expected every putt, like every shot, to be pro perfect.
He could drain 30-foot putts easier than most golfers can make a 3-footer.
When he did miss, he would scowl at the ball and vocally express his exasperation.
Jim made countless friends over the years through his work, his coaching of Little League and his participation in Fantasy Baseball and golf.
There is no way possible to list all the people who admired him and those who were special to him.
But aside from his beloved wife, Margaret, who preceded him in death, and his family, there was one relationship that could be described as BFF.
Jim insisted on walking the golf course when he played, regardless of how hot the temperature got or how tired he was.
Walking side by side with him every weekday for more years than either would admit was Perry Camp.
The two of them would shoulder their bags and head off down the fairway talking about golf, about politics, about books, about politics, about movies, about politics, about music, about politics …
As the cancer took more and more of a toll on him, Jim made a small concession to his failing health by riding in a golf cart.
Perry, who, for the sake of his back didn’t want to sit, would step on the rear bumper of the cart and ride so they could continue their conversation.
Jim would comment that the only time he felt like himself during the last several months was when he was on the golf course with his friends.
Jim was an old-school, no-nonsense, straight-talking journalist and man.
He wouldn’t want a lot of flowery language as a goodbye.
When old-school journalists are done with their stories, they simply note that to their editor at the end with this symbol: —30—
Rick Doyle served as editor of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin from 1984-2016. He worked with Jim Buchan through those years. He joined Buchan as a charter member of the Walla Walla Fantasy Baseball League and competed against him for years on the golf course.
