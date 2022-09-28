Walla Walla Episcopal Priest David Sibley is now a two-day Jeopardy! champion.
Both wins have been “runaway” victories, meaning he entered the Final Jeopardy round with twice as much money of his nearest opponent.
A runway winner means even if opponents bet everything during a Final Jeopardy round and double their money it won't be enough to catch up.
In his latest victory Tuesday, Sibley defeated challengers Charlotte Cook from Essex Falls, New Jersey and Nick Keoki Kilstein of Pennington, New Jersey.
He added $22,400 to his winnings, bringing his two-day total to $44,200.
This game was closer for longer than his first win. Sibley didn’t double up Cook’s score until the final two questions of the Double Jeopardy round.
For the second straight game, he bet no money in Final Jeopardy.
Sibley will be back in action Wednesday to defend his title against Sam Wang, a professor from Ithaca, New York, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Ames, Iowa.
Sibley is the rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Walla Walla.
In the Walla Walla area, Jeopardy! can be seen on KNDU 25 at 7:30 p.m.
