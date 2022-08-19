A Walla Walla house seriously damaged in a fire caused by fireworks on the Fourth of July sustained further damage in second fire early Friday morning, Aug. 19.
Crews were called to the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive at 3:39 a.m. and found a “fully involved fire” at the house, according to a release from the Walla Walla Fire Department.
Firefighters determined no one was in the house and then began fighting the fire. They had it controlled by 4:03 a.m. Crews from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.
No one was injured in the fire.
WWFD spokesperson Jennifer Scott told the U-B she was unable to confirm if anyone has been living in the house after the July 4 fire, only saying the house was unoccupied during the Aug. 19 fire. The latest fire is under investigation.
Damages are undetermined at this time. Damages from the July fire were estimated at $150,000.
During the July 4 fire, one of the residents of the house, 51-year-old Jason L. Wilke, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a firefighter while crews were trying to keep him out of the house.
He now faces a charge of third-degree assault of a firefighter, a Class C felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Wilke has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial on Oct. 11. He is represented by Walla Walla attorney Nicholas Holce.
