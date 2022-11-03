Active duty military personnel, veterans and their spouses are encouraged to attend the annual Veterans Day assembly for the community at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the main gym at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.
Veterans will assemble in the wrestling room at 9:30 a.m. in the large gym.
The free ceremony will be hosted by the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Blue Devils Cadet Battalion and Associated Student Body will be from 10:16-11:16 a.m.
The cadets and ASB are planning an audiovisual presentation, remembrance of the fallen and other activities to honor the guests from all military branches for their service to the nation.
JROTC senior Army instructor Anthony Marrero, a retired command sergeant major, said in a release that JROTC will host refreshments after the event and about 30 minutes to interact with Wa-Hi students.
Dedicated parking will be in front of the main gym’s west side, accessed from Reser Road. A shorter walk to the site is on the main gym’s east side.
An RSVP is not required, but for more details, contact the WWHS JROTC department at 509-527-3035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.