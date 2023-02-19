The Board of Directors for the Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Booster Club are currently planning the annual fundraising dinner for the benefit of cadets currently in the Wa-Hi JROTC program.
The fundraising banquet will be at 6 p.m. March 4 in the Wa-Hi Commons, 800 Abbott Road, Walla Walla.
Tickets are $30 per person for tables that seat up to six.
Board of Directors charter member "Dutch" Meier indicated the board is also currently soliciting donations to afford materials and equipment that the school district cannot or does not acquire in support of cadets and their competitive efforts.
In the past numerous organizations and individuals have donated items used in the fundraiser’s silent auction.
Meier said donations should be made no later than the close of business on Feb. 24.
Contributions may be mailed to Walla Walla High School Army JROTC Boosters, PO Box 64, Walla Walla, online at wahijrotcboosters.org or email wahijrotcboosters@gmail.com.
For more details, contact board chairman Gene Gossett at 509-520-0778.
