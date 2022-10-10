A Walla Walla girl died after a one-vehicle crash near Foster and Reser roads, east of Walla Walla early Saturday morning, according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
The Walla Walla School District identified the teen as 14-year-old Walla Walla High School freshman Zaley Blocklinger.
Not a lot on the incident has been released, but Undersheriff Joe Klundt said Blocklinger, who was the passenger of the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle.
The 17-year-old driver was injured and taken Providence Saint Mary Medical Center. The driver’s condition has not been released.
Klundt said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The school district tweeted Saturday, acknowledging that Blocklinger died.
“(Walla Walla Public Schools) extends its heartfelt sympathy to the Blocklinger family & WaHi community,” the tweet reads.
The district provided a place for students and staff to gather Saturday morning and afternoon.
Walla Walla Public Schools spokesperson Mark Higgins confirmed this will extend into this week.
"We have the safe space in place (to allow students to gather and remember Blocklinger) today through Wednesday at Wa-Hi. There is no school Thursday and Friday due to conferences," Higgins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.