“Groovy, man!” “What it is!” “Outta sight!” “Be there or be square.” “Keep on Truckin’.”
Just some of the many catchphrases one would have heard in Walla Walla High School hallways from the mouths of Class of 1973 students.
Classmates will have opportunities to reminisce when the group assembles over Labor Day weekend for its 50th reunion.
A no-host gathering will be from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 1 at The Courtyard by Marriott, 550 W Rose St. Food, alcohol and soft drinks will be available for purchase. This is a change in location.
A dinner buffet will be on Sept. 2 at the Walla Walla Country Club, 2435 Country Club Road.
A social hour starts at 5 p.m., pictures will be taken at 6 p.m. and dinner and a program will be at 7 p.m. The cost is $45 per person for the meal. Alcohol and soft drinks are extra.
Did you know Motorola sold the first commercially available cell phones in 1973?
President Nixon called an end to America's involvement in the Vietnam War that year and faced scrutiny over the Watergate scandal.
The top-selling 1973 single in the US and UK came from Tony Orlando and Dawn who took “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” to the top of global popularity charts.
“Elton John signified the outrageousness while John Denver sang calmly about the joy in nature,” Wa-Hi classmate Libby House Frazier said.
“Women increasingly wanted to be seen as equals in the business world, even though jobs were still largely divided by the genders,” she said.
Frazier and fellow Class of 1973 members named as Wa-Hi Graduates of Distinction Kathy Covey and the late Mark Anderson contributed to the community over the years through their leadership and dedication.
“The ’70s were a time of outrageousness and a time of contradiction as change happened all around us,” Frazier said.
“As the Vietnam war ended, opinions and discourse varied and our lifestyle diverged into those who wanted change and weren’t afraid to express themselves and those who were happy with the status quo,” she said.
Reunion committee members and event planners include Frazier, LaRae Johnson Martin, Gary Southern, Becky Cardell and David Hull.
All registrations and checks for the dinner buffet must be made payable to the Wa-Hi Class of 1973 Reunion and mailed to Martin at 1644 Plaza Way, Box 501, Walla Walla, or email wahiclassof73@gmail.com for forms and other details.
The form is also posted on Facebook at WaHi Class of 1973 & Friends, bit.ly/3xlhVaq.
The wahiclassof73.blogspot.com site is expected to be updated soon.
The reunion committee is also accepting donations to defray other costs, Frazier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.