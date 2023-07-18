Walla Walla High School Class of 1968 55th reunion organizers are looking forward to catching up with classmates at their fast-approaching event.
The informal, no-host gathering will be from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19 on the outside patio at The Green Lantern Tavern, 1606 E. Isaacs Ave. Food and beverages will be available from The Green’s menu.
For more details, contact Dan Hess at 509-525-4744 or dan@hesslawoffice.com; or Steve Cross at spcrosssr@gmail.com.
