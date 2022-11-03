Besides pumpkin spice lattes, nothing quite announces fall’s return like leaves changing color. And while Walla Walla might not be New England, it is getting some recognition — both regional and national — as a great place to see the fall colors.
Getting attention
Travel website worldatlas.com recently posted a list of seven “unexpected U.S. places with the most beautiful fall foliage.” The very first place mentioned is Walla Walla.
“This charming town in southeastern Washington is best known for its world-class wine, but it’s also a great place to enjoy the changing seasons,” the site states. “Head to one of the many nearby vineyards for a day of leaf peeping, take part in the yearly Fall Release Weekend, or take a scenic drive through the Blue Mountains. No matter how you choose to experience it, the fall foliage in Walla Walla is sure to impress.”
Walla Walla joins places such as Shenandoah National Park, Virginia and Duluth, Minnesota on the list.
Meanwhile, the Washington section of onlyinyourstate.com features a story on “The 11 Best Places In Washington To See Brilliant Fall Colors.”
Listed at No. 5 is Walla Walla wine country.
Impact on tourism?
While the area’s fall colors is getting mentioned, the attention hasn’t made much of a bang in tourism.
Cara Jacobson, marketing director for Visit Walla Walla, said other local features get more prominently highlighted.
“Fall is really a time where we promote community activities, with harvest being the primary driver for visitorship,” she said. “The Balloon Stampede is another big driver for tourism.”
That’s not to say she doesn’t recommend checking out the colors here.
“Walla Walla has 15 public parks,” she said. “We are known for having great, full trees. So, if the weather cooperates and people find themselves in the greater Walla Walla area, I think they will be pleasantly surprised and will enjoy our seasonal colors.”
Where to go
You don’t have to look far for fall color. Many city streets are lined with trees. Chestnut Street — off of Second Avenue in both directions — is one example.
Those wanting to venture a bit further consider heading to Bennington Lake and Mill Creek Road.
For our Milton-Freewater readers, or Walla Walla County readers who don’t mind a short drive, there’s Harris Park on Walla Walla River Road near Milton-Freewater.
Leaf pickup
The city of Walla Walla began the annual leaf pickup program on Tuesday. Crews will continue until two complete passes have been made across the entire city. Last year crews collected slightly more than 1,823 tons of leaves. Here are a few requirements for pickup:
Pile loose leaves in the street along the curb near the gutter.
- Keep the gutter clear. Allow at least 1 foot between the curb and the leaves.
- Don’t block stormwater grates.
- Leaves need to be free of other debris and not bagged.
- Separate loose leaves and brush. Piles that contain limbs, brush or other yard waste will not be picked up.
- Place your leaf piles away from trees that have overhanging branches less than 14 feet from the ground, or lower branches that protrude into the lane of travel. These branches pose hazards to our equipment.
- Park vehicles at least 10 feet away from piles.
- Do not place leaves in lanes of travel (bike lanes/travel lanes).
For details on when crews will be picking up leaves in your area go to:
https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/public-works/streets/leaf-collection
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.