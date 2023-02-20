About 50 first graders walked out under an overcast sky on Friday, Feb. 17, and onto the schoolyard of Sharpstein Elementary to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count.
The event was hosted by members of the local chapter of the Audubon Society. The organization's mission is to "protect birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow."
Twelve adults stood in a semi-circle around Bruce Barga, Walla Walla Audubon Society vice-president, as he gave a quick crash course on how to hold and use binoculars that were soon to be in the hands of first graders.
The first graders were split into two groups so the adults could help each kid identify the birds they saw.
As the first group of kids lined up to get paired with an adult, one volunteer said, "Oh boy, here they come."
The other volunteers, armed with a clipboard, a pencil and two sets of binoculars, laughed nervously as the energetic youngsters moved closer.
It was finally time for the first graders to get their hands on a set of binoculars. As each of the small groups moved out to find a good place to view birds, it became apparent that many of the students had never used binoculars before.
Maria Garcia, Sharpstein Elementary principal, kneeled on the grass and helped the two kids she was paired with focus the lenses, so the viewing wasn't blurry.
Naturally, many of the kids immediately looked anywhere but the bird feeder but light chirping brought the kids' attention to the birds circling overhead.
With binoculars pointed to the sky the group saw black-capped chickadees, American robins, dark-eyed juncos and northern flickers. The adult volunteers placed a tick mark next to each of the birds as kids shouted out, "I see another one!"
A week before, Kay and Bruce Barga, placed a bird feeder near the garden at Sharpstein to bring birds in for easy viewing.
The spiral bird feeder placed on the tree swayed in the wind as yellow wood warblers sat in the branches above. Albert Dunn, an Audubon Society volunteer, made over 50 of the wooden feeders for kids to take home over the long weekend.
The Great Backyard Bird Count, now global tradition, lasts four days starting Feb. 17 and ending on Presidents Day. Participants record data that helps give insight of bird populations around the world. Last year about 385,000 people from 192 countries took part in the event.
Kay Barga, Walla Walla Audubon Society secretary, organized the local event. She said she got her inspiration from a school back east that hosted a bird count.
Barga said she hopes the kids will learn about nature but also have fun.
"We hope that they'll appreciate the world in which they live in and the excitement of just coming out and being able to enjoy nature without a lot of technology," Barga said. "I always think of bird watching as an Easter egg hunt because you don't know what you're going to see, it's always fun and exciting."
After about 20 minutes of what one volunteer said was herding cats, the first group of kids went inside to escape the blustery wind. Group two arrived and the whole process started again.
Barga said she was very happy with how things turned out. "We hope we can do this again next year, with even more kids."
