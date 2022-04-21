A portion of South Fourth Avenue in Walla Walla will be closed Friday morning, April 22, as the Walla Walla Fire Department burns down the house at 1220 S. Fourth Ave.
Training Captain Fred Hector said the house was scheduled to be torn down, but the city opted to let the fire department burn it instead for training purposes.
Hector said the burning is set to start at 8 a.m. and should take a couple of hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.