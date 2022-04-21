WWFD Training

A house is fully engulfed in flames toward the end of a practice burn by the Walla Walla Fire Department in February 2018.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin file

A portion of South Fourth Avenue in Walla Walla will be closed Friday morning, April 22, as the Walla Walla Fire Department burns down the house at 1220 S. Fourth Ave.

Training Captain Fred Hector said the house was scheduled to be torn down, but the city opted to let the fire department burn it instead for training purposes.

Hector said the burning is set to start at 8 a.m. and should take a couple of hours.

 

Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.

