Walla Walla Fire Department to demonstrate lifesaving equipment purchased through a $27K grant

The Walla Walla Fire Department will unveil its newest lifesaving extrication equipment Thursday, Oct. 13.
An acknowledgment ceremony for a $27,000 grant will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday when Walla Walla Deputy Fire Chief Eric Wood joins the Sunmarket Firehouse Subs team at the restaurant, 838 Uhling Road, Burbank.
Following that, an equipment vehicle extrication demonstration open to the community will be held at 11 a.m. at the Walla Walla Fire Drill Tower training center, 300 Cayuse St.
The award was received early in 2022, Wood said. Scheduling this event was a matter of aligning everyone’s calendars, he said.
The fire department’s newest lifesaving equipment includes a Holmatro cutter, spreader and accessory kit, purchased with a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant.
Such “Jaws of Life” refer to several types of piston-rod hydraulic tools known as cutters, spreaders and rams used to pry open vehicles involved in accidents when a victim may be trapped.
The equipment is key in the life-saving process because “rather than an hour or more extricating a victim, the Jaws of Life can remove a car roof in roughly two minutes,” reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The city of Walla Walla serves a population of 33,680 from Fire Station 1, 200 S 12th Ave., and Fire Station 2, 170 N Wilbur Ave.
The Holmatro equipment is currently aboard an ambulance based at Fire Station 1. That ambulance and crew serve traffic accidents all over Walla Walla County, Wood said.
“If they need our help we go. We respond where advance life support is needed,” he said.
Of the 203 motor vehicle accidents attended by city firefighter-paramedics in 2022, five required extrications, Wood said.
In addition to dramatically reducing the time it takes to extricate those involved in motor vehicle accidents, “The equipment will also give the department the capability to respond to complex incidents involving heavy trucks, as well as cut and spread ultra-hardened steels found in newer vehicles,” said Firehouse Subs Public Relations Manager Taylor Schillace in a release.
Wood has written several grants to fund the addition of lifesaving equipment.
“We just received an award from Gesa Local Heroes and will be buying a second set for the ambulance at the fire station on Wilbur.” It’s expected to be in place in November.
Wood also submitted a grant funding request for the city’s community paramedic program that basically addresses frequent utilizers of 911 and high utilizers of the hospital emergency department.
“We want to reach them before they call 911, be proactive,” Wood said. “The program has been going on for a little over a year. Two of the city’s paramedics serve the Walla Walla Valley in that capacity” Wood said.
“They address and meet people’s needs and get them to the right resources rather than solely to the emergency room. The program is rather new in the EMS world over the last few years.”
Walla Walla firefighter-paramedic Cody Maine was sent to train in Bellingham and that program is now modeled here, “while throwing our own spin on things,” Wood said.
Wallawallawa.gov reports that in 2021 under the guidance of five administrative staff, its approximately 21 EMT and 28 paramedic personnel made 6,371 EMS responses and 3,340 transports while covering 1,270 square miles and serving 62,682.
The Washington Traffic Safety Commission reported in 2021 that Washington road deaths reached a 20-year high. Preliminary data for 2022 indicates that trend in fatalities continues to increase.
Walla Walla Fire Department to demonstrate lifesaving equipment purchased through a $27K grant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.