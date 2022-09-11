Another Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days has come and gone, and organizers are pleased to report that attendance is up 10% from 2021 — a sign of further recovery following the disruptions of the last two years.
In every metric, whether overall attendance, tickets sold for special events, food sales or parking, the 2022 may well have been the highest-grossing year on record, including pre-pandemic, Fair Manager Greg Lybeck said in a brief interview. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many fairs saw a banner year in 2021, Walla Walla attendance may have been stymied by the surging Delta variant, Lybeck said.
Attendance at the 2022 fair, which stretched from Wednesday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 4, was nearly 90,000, according to a press release, an increase organizers attributed to increased marketing efforts and the new P1FCU Arena viewing platforms.
And, of course, the fair’s success was due in large part to the small army of volunteers that make it possible every year, Lybeck said.
“The Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days is blessed to have so many hard working and truly outstanding volunteers – some of whom have been volunteering at the Fair for 20, 30, 40 years,” Lybeck said. “We couldn’t put this Fair on without them. They’re a big part of what makes our Fair so special.”
The fair’s demolition derby and the Sept. 3 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event both sold out, and the remaining two nights of PRCA rodeo also sold more tickets than last year, according to a press release.
Walla Walla County’s annual fair also received special recognition with the award of two Black & White ribbons from the Washington State Fair Commission for outstanding displays. State Fair Commissioner Greg Stewart, when announcing the awards, noted it was highly unusual for a fair to receive two Black & White awards as typically only one is awarded, according to a press release.
The awards were given to recognize the Feature Ag Display on Canola with Karen Sower, Executive Director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association and Fair Board Director Jim Peterson receiving the ribbon, and the second to Fair Superintendent Marilee McQuarrie for the Needlecraft & Textiles Department.
Following a successful showing for Walla Walla County’s fair, organizers are already planning for 2023. Next year’s fair is set to run from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.
