25th Annual Ducky Derby
After diving into the pile, Dana Evans holds up the first randomly drawn rubber ducky at the 25th Annual Ducky Derby at Walla Walla Community College, Saturday, May 14, 2022. The Exchange Club of Walla Walla organizes this event, to raise money for education and resources to help prevent and end child abuse in the Walla Walla Valley.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

The last few years have thrown a number of obstacles at the Walla Walla Exchange Club and its annual Ducky Derby fundraiser, but one has stayed the same — there are winners to announce!

The pandemic wrecked havoc in 2020 and 2021, with COVID-19 rules meaning the club had to run the event virtually. This year, it was too much water in Mill Creek. Organizers decided, because of heavy rainfall, to cancel the Family Fun Festival portion of the event and, for the safety of volunteers, the traditional rubber ducky race in the creek.

Instead, they dumped approximately 20,000 numbered ducks on the ground at Walla Walla Community College and then had volunteers dive into the mountain of yellow rubber quackers and randomly select 19 winners (the ducks are numbered and paid for by donations like a raffle).

The winners of this year's Ducky Derby, as posted on the Exchange Club's Facebook site, are as follows:

Angie Fleenor — Falkenberg's Jewelers, men's Columbia brand watch & Livit Coffee Co. package

Nelson Irrigation — Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla, one night hotel stay

Heather McClean — The Marc restaurant, chef's table experience

H+H Sports — Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, luxury tower suite & dining credit

Susannah Johnson — Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days ultimate rodeo package

Lisa Neissel — Wenzel Nursery gift card

Nelson Irrigation — Hot Poop Stereo & Video Store credit

Bob Radke — Community Bank, Yeti prize pack

Keith & Rhonda Olson — Black Tie Tours, four-hour limo tour

Nelson Irrigation — Walla Walla YMCA, one-year adult membership

Kimberly Grammer — PostalAnnex+ $1,000 shipping credit

Carrie Johnson — Taste of Walla Walla experience, courtesy of Columbia REA

Dan Danielson — PFI MART gas card

Rose Elmore — Total Office Concepts Inc., X Chair XL office chair

Ginaya Drake — Cruise to British Columbia, courtesy of World Wide Travel & WW Exchange Club Foundation

Alredo Avalos — Grand prize: $10,000 cash, courtesy of Walla Walla Valley Honda & WW Exchange Club Foundation

