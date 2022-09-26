Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings (left) stands next to contestant David Sibley of Walla Walla.

 Jeopardy Productions, Inc., courtesy

Answer: This Walla Walla Episcopal priest will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Sept. 26.

Question: Who is David Sibley.

Sibley is the Rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Catherine Street in Walla Walla

A press release from the syndicated TV game show announced Sibley will attempt to give answers in the form of questions on Monday's episode.

In the Walla Walla area, Sibley’s episode can be seen on KNDU 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Sibley will be going up against reigning two-day champion Michael Menkhus of Kansas City, Missouri, and Sue Adams of North Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

