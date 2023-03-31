Spring has arrived and the days are getting warmer. Before long, the weather will be perfect for boating.
With fun but cautious boating in mind, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is providing a class to help boaters stay safe on the water.
Chief Deputy Richard Schram is teaching two adventures in boating classes in the county: one in Burbank April 15, and one in Walla Walla May 13.
Not only will these classes help boaters learn to be safe, students who take it will also earn their boater education card, which is legally required for anyone to operate a boat of 15 horsepower or more in Washington State.
A state driver’s license is not required to obtain a card, and boaters ages 12 years and older are eligible.
The card is a lifetime pass that does not need to be renewed and is accepted by other states that require boater education cards, Schram said.
"Water safety can be overlooked for many reasons, because the general attitude around boating is to have fun," Schram said. "While we support this 100%, when people plan for a good time on a boat, safety is not always a consideration."
He said education is the only way to stay safe.
"In our region, our waters are all large, swift-moving rivers that are most always below 70 degrees. Having waters capable of quickly inducing hypothermia paired with very heavy currents and ever-changing hazards, danger is around every corner."
Schram has been teaching the class for more than 10 years. While boaters can study and take an online course to receive the card through a third-party company, Schram said there are benefits to the in-person class with local law enforcement.
First, it’s free. But the class is also more personalized.
“It’s more specific to the people in the class,” Schram said. “I start by learning what kind of boat each person is going to be using, and I make sure they get the information they need for that boat.”
Students will also be walked through an boat safety inspection on a real boat. This isn’t possible online.
Enrollment is limited for both classes. To reserve a seat, email Schram at RSchram@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Schram told the U-B Thursday, March 30, that spots remain for each class, but the Burbank session is filling up fast.
For boaters who can’t make either class, or who do not sign up fast enough, the card can be earned at boat-ed.com/Washington. The online course is $39.95 with a $10.50 state fee.
Even if boaters can't make his in-person classes, Schram said education is still important.
"I would recommend anyone take a boating safety class — in-person, online, read a book etc. — anything is better than nothing," he said. "Even if you have experience around boats, a simple refresher or ongoing training is never a bad idea."
