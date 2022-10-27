The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on a remote county road.
A vehicle belonging to 55-year-old Courtney Shelton’s found abandoned Wednesday on Yox Road, northwest of Walla Walla. Deputies said she was last seen with a German shepherd a day earlier.
Shelton has no ties to the area and her whereabouts are unknown, deputies said.
Sheriff’s Office officials are asking anyone with any information on Shelton’s to call the their non-emergency dispatch number at 509-527-1960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.