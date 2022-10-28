Courtney Shelton

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek information on a woman whose pickup truck was found abandoned on Yox Road, northwest of Walla Walla.

Undersheriff Joe Klundt said Friday there is no new information on the search for 55-year-old Courtney Shelton since her vehicle was found Wednesday.

Shelton has ties to South Carolina, but no known connection to the Walla Walla area, Klundt said.

Klundt also said she has not been reported missing.

She was last seen with a German shepherd a day before her pickup was found.

Her vehicle, that was found on a rural road in northwest Walla Walla County, is a “newer model Toyota pickup,” Klundt said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anybody with any information on Shelton to contact the office’s non-emergency dispatch line at 509-527-1960.

