To celebrate Pride Month throughout June, Walla Walla County Rural Library District is offering collection displays, digital books lists and resources and various in-person programming that amplify and support LGBTQIA+ voices and culture, according to a release.
Programming highlights include:
Pride Pizza Party, 3 p.m. June 8 at 875 Lake Road, Burbank: Pride celebration including painting, video games, and pizza. The event is open to youth ages 13-18.
Workshop on LGBTQ+ Justice & Equity, 4 p.m. on June 13 at 875 Lake Road, Burbank. Past and present notable public figures, LGBTQ acronyms and terms, coming out, power and privilege, intro to trans issues and allyship presented by Dusti Mahoney, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Whitman College in gender studies concentrating in LGBT studies and a minor in race and ethnic studies. She brings more than 10 years to the table working in diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Pulling from years of experience, current best practices and personal anecdotes, Mahoney is a dynamic presenter, making difficult topics understandable,” said Walla Walla County Library Executive Director Ana C. Romero.
“As the programs manager at YWCA North Central Washington, she has worked with individuals and organizations as they do the DEI work necessary for a more just and equitable future.”
Extra public safety patrols will be present in the community on the day of these events. For more information, call 509-527-3284 or email burbank@wwcrld.org.
