A Gesa Community Foundation/Gesa Credit Union Local Heroes Grant Award of $5,000 went to Walla Walla County Fire District 4 on Nov. 7.
District 4 plans to invest the funds in back-up cameras for a number of vehicles in its fleet.
“We are also going to purchase several thermal-imaging cameras for our personnel. These are infrared devices that can detect heat, especially in walls,” District 4 Deputy Chief John Golden said in a release.
Golden said the funding will enhance the department’s safety while driving and when they enter buildings on fire.
“With this award we can do both so that we can continue to provide a premium service to our customers in Walla Walla County,” Golden said.
District 4 provides fire and emergency medical services to Walla Walla County residents, from the Oregon border to just north of Highway 12, and west from Nibler Road to the Blue Mountains foothills in the east. The approximate 125 square miles encircles the cities of Walla Walla and College Place. District 4 is headquartered in Station 41, 2251 S Howard St.
The Local Heroes Grant Program in Washington offers funding to organizations that assist firefighters, health care workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans.
Forty-three organizations received awards through the program in 2022.
