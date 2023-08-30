For the first time, Spanish speakers can take advantage of one of three upcoming grief support classes being offered through Walla Walla Community Hospice.
The free, multi-week grief support classes offered in-person and virtually at Walla Walla Community Hospice will start the first full week of September. Attendees need not be a family member of a
current or former hospice patient.
Two of the grief support classes are offered in English, one in the evening and one mid-day, respectively, beginning Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.
The hybrid 10-week adult groups are facilitated by hospice grief support specialists utilizing the book, “Understanding Your Grief,” and journal of the same name by Dr. Alan Wolfelt.
These groups are closed to new members after the second meeting or when registration is filled.
New this fall, WWCH is offering a hybrid grief support class in Spanish for native-Spanish speakers called “Navegando la Travesía del Duelo” or Navigating the Mourning Journey.
Beginning Sept. 7, the inaugural class facilitated by two WWCH Spanish-speaking team members will run through Oct. 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the WWCH office, 1067 E. Isaacs Ave.
The program is launching with support from a Sherwood Trust Fall Impact Grant in 2022.
“To experience healing in grief, one must be able to express one’s feelings. It is difficult to do that in an unfamiliar language. At Walla Walla Community Hospice, we believe all people should have access to quality grief support, so we are excited to be able to offer this new support group in a language through which many of our neighbors prefer to express themselves,” said Lead Bereavement Coordinator and Spiritual Support Counselor Luke Self
Blake Engelhart, Spiritual Support Counselor and co-facilitator of the Spanish-language grief support class, added, “There are many who feel the pain of loss and don’t know what to do with it — I want to help create places in our community where people grieving can experience support, understanding, healing, and growth in a language they’re familiar with. We are committed to learning from and journeying with Spanish-speaking individuals in our community, and we can more effectively do that in the Spanish language.”
To participate, contact 509-525-5561 or info@wwhospice.org. More information is also at wwhospice.org.
