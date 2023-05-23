Walla Walla/Columbia School Retirees' Association tapped Kysa Jausoro, Ashley Luna, Peyton Bergevin and Adam Kopf to receive its $2,000 scholarships.
The scholarships were presented at a luncheon May 8 at SEATech on the Walla Walla Community College campus.
A 2020 alum of Walla Walla High School, Jausoro will graduate from Washington State University in December with a social studies major. She will student teach this fall.
Her focus is world history and civics.She passed the West-E exam, which qualifies her to teach several social studies — world and U.S. history, economics, civics, psychology and current/contemporary world problems.
Her leadership skills include working at Northwest Grain Growers to help train new part time seasonal workers to safely and efficiently run a grain elevator.
A 2021 Touchet High School graduate, Luna is a senior at Eastern Washington University majoring in Spanish and elementary education. She will student teach first graders this fall.
She has earned a Seal of Biliteracy for proficiency in English and Spanish. Her motivation to be involved in dual language programs comes from family members who work in dual languages.
Her leadership included a job managing other employees and helping them develop their work ethic. She ensured peers were on the same page to successfully complete assignments.
Bergevin graduated in 2020 from Wa-Hi. She is a junior majoring in elementary education and minoring in mathematics with an endorsement in English to speakers of other languages at Linfield University.
This fall she will student teach part time in a middle school math class and spend time in an English language development classroom. She will student teach full time in an elementary classroom in spring 2024.
Her leadership included being a YMCA lead camp counselor for two summers. She led by example as a member of the Linfield Women’s basketball program. She was elected to the Student Athletic Advisory Committee as a representative of her team.
Kopf graduated in 2018 from Wa-Hi and is a senior at Eastern Oregon University, majoring in history and minoring in English. He will student teach in a high school and middle school.
He took two terms off from classes to work as a para-educator in a kindergarten class. The experience was life changing as he watched children grow before his eyes.
He wants to inspire students in the same way he was impacted by his high school social studies teacher and wants to have a positive effect on the community. He is self-motivated, with great communication skills and the ability to multitask and prioritize activities.
WWCSRA has about 580 members. Current officers are Kathy Pitcher, president; Sue DeRuwe, president elect; MaryJo Fontenot, secretary; and Jim Briggs, treasurer.
For more information about scholarships, contact Mardel Bierwagen, chair, at 509-525-6117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.