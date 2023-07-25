Walla Walla and Columbia counties are the recipients of a significant chunk of funding provided by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office for outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation.
The state agency announced in a news release that almost $190 million has been divided up between multiple counties in the state, with Walla Walla and Columbia counties receiving a combined total of more than $1.3 million.
The recipients in Walla Walla County that are awarded state funding are Blue Mountain Land Trust, the cities of College Place and Walla Walla and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Blue Mountain Land Trust received $345,500 to purchase an agricultural conservation easement on the 25-acre Welcome Table Farm, located on Old Milton Highway in Walla Walla.
The easement is a voluntary agreement to permanently prevent development and subdivision by placing a restriction on the property title.
The farm has been growing a variety of fruits, vegetables and flowers for 10 years and also hosts annual kids' summer camps, educational events for the community and college interns.
By using the grant funding to purchase an agricultural conservation easement, the Blue Mountain Land Trust will ensure that the productive farmland remains in agricultural use.
College Place was awarded $281,023 to renovate 3.4 acres of Veterans Park at 450 S.W. Doans Ave.
According to the news release, the city will add restrooms, a full-size basketball court as well as two pickleball courts. Veterans Park is the only recreational site serving the Homestead community that has more than 300 homes.
The Mill Creek Sportsplex in Walla Walla received $350,000 to renovate the recreation site. Originally opened in 2002, the Mill Creek Sportsplex includes three softball/baseball fields, two soccer fields and a skate park as well as other supporting amenities.
According to the news release, the city will convert ballfield lighting to LED, add shade structures throughout the site, improve pedestrian routes and reconstruct three softball/baseball backstops.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife, in cooperation with the Tri-State Steelheaders and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, have been awarded $242,900 to restore about a quarter-mile of the West Little Walla Walla River.
According to the news release, the department will place wood structures in the river, remove reed canary grass and poison hemlock from the riverbank and plant trees and shrubs to improve the habitat for pollinators and other wildlife species.
Columbia County was awarded $143,000 to improve irrigation at the Touchet Valley Golf Course, 209 N. Pine St. in Dayton. The funding will be used to install underground sprinklers on half of the nine-hole course and will eliminate moving sprinklers by hand.
According to the news release, the installation of an underground sprinkler system will decrease sprinkler conflict with course users, resolve a water supply issue and keep more water in the Touchet River.
Underground sprinklers are being installed on the part of the golf course not owned by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.