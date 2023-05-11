Jerry Cummins is afraid of heights, yet he said he feels the most at peace 1,000 feet up in the air, but only in a hot air balloon.
"I've never been to the top of the Space Needle," Cummins said. "I sit in the aisle of an airplane. I won't look out the window of a high-rise apartment. I will not get on the roof of our house, but I can hang over the edge of a basket that is 1,200 feet off the ground and not even flinch because flying in a balloon is absolutely different from anything I've ever done in my life."
Cummins discovered just how much he loved ballooning when he volunteered to help at one of the Walla Walla Balloon Stampedes.
"I took a balloon ride in the morning, and I came home that night and was so thrilled," Cummins said. "I walked through the door, and I said, "I loved the ride so much that I'm thinking about buying a balloon."
Lynn, his wife, responded, "Let's do it." The rest was history.
Cummins has flown hot air balloons for 35 years and said he definitely isn't an airhead about it, but it's a lot harder than it looks to maneuver the colorful balloons.
"When you fly in a balloon, you don't leave the ground," he said. "The ground leaves you."
What is the history of hot air balloons in the Walla Walla Valley?
The first gathering of balloons was North of Walla Walla at the Vale Ranch in 1974 with Mick Vale, Ginger Kelly and Bill Lloyd at the helm. I believe it was actually called the Walla Walla Hot Air and Pea Picking Balloon Stampede Festival.
Over the years, it has been held at Walla Walla High School, Howard-Tietan Park, Garrison Middle School and now it is back at Howard-Tietan Park. For many years, it was sponsored by Steve Stevens and KUJ Radio Station. As it grew, it needed a larger smoker, and it was taken over by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce. In recent years it was saved by a promoter from Boise, Idaho — Laurie Spencer — when the Chamber stopped sponsoring the event. Spencer is currently the producer of the Stampede.
How do you become a hot air balloon pilot?
You become a pilot very similar to a fixed-wing pilot. It is regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA.
You go to flight school, take lessons from a flight instructor, take a written test and a practical test. If you pass everything, you are issued a Private Pilot Certificate. With more training, another written and practical test, you may earn a Commercial Pilot Certificate. A Commercial Pilot may also be an instructor.
How do you steer a hot air balloon?
You steer a balloon by traveling in wind currents that are traveling the direction you want to travel. Believe it or not, different altitudes usually have different wind currents, although you cannot always land where you want to land.
Generally, however, you travel in the general direction you want to go.
Why are balloons different sizes and shapes?
Balloons probably range in sizes from 49,000 cubic feet to 225,000 cubic feet. You can assume a basketball is 1 cubic foot so turn a balloon upside down and you can put 49,000 basketballs into a small balloon.
You need the size of the balloon to get the lift. The bigger the size of a balloon, the more weight — or passengers — a balloon can carry. A 49,000 cubic foot balloon carries 2 passengers, and a 225,000 cubic foot balloon carries 12 people.
Larger balloons can fly in higher temperatures. Smaller balloons are grounded in higher temperatures.
Shapes are whatever you think you would like to have. They cost more and are usually harder to fly and it is more expensive to get an annual inspection, which is required.
What is the fuel that keeps the balloon inflated?
It's the same stuff that's in your BBQ.
Balloonists carry liquid propane tanks — usually two or three 15-gallon tanks — that vaporize before reaching the propane burners. I believe 15 liquid propane gallons produce about 998 gallons of vaporized propane.
Depending upon the size of the balloon, you will see either one or two burners on a balloon. The burners are normally 16 million BTU each. Normally, a balloon carries enough propane for approximately two hours of flying. It can depend upon the porosity of the fabric; the older the fabric the more propane will be needed.
What are the regulations for flying balloons over communities?
Normally with FAA waivers, the regulations for flying over populated areas is 1,000 feet. Balloons fly by visual flight so with no instruments, there is consequently no night flying or when there is limited visibility.
Number of passengers is usually set by the manufacturer, or size of the balloon.
Landing is an interesting question because when you take off, you really do not know where you will be landing. You are expected to stay away from farm animals, crops you can damage, etc.
The pilot has the discretion to "declare an emergency" if necessary and land wherever it is needed. However, a pilot usually looks for a safe location which is large enough with no fences, power lines or anything they could damage. Good locations are parks, school grounds, empty fields and cul-de-sacs.
One of the "balances" a pilot uses in flying a balloon is to remember three things: total weight, ambient temperature and the ground altitude that you are flying at.
What would happen if you were to get a hole in the balloon midflight?
Obviously, it would depend on the size of the hole. A normal size hole would probably not cause much of a problem and you could simply either finish your flight or find a place to land.
If you got a fairly large rip, you would want to land as quickly as possible because you would have to use a lot of propane to keep your envelope — or balloon — inflated. It might depend upon where in the envelope the hole is also.
Envelopes are made of double rip-stop nylon so rips should not tear larger because the double rip stop nylon is every quarter-inch.
What is your hot air balloon flying philosophy?
You have to be an early riser because the best time to fly is either at dawn or dusk because the air is most stable. When we would fly at 6 a.m. we would be up at 4 a.m. checking the weather.
Never fly in winds higher than 8 mph under any conditions — that is winds as high as 1,000 feet above the ground before you take off. It is better to be on the ground wishing you were up in the sky than being up in the sky wishing you were on the ground.
There are times to fly, and there are times not to fly.
