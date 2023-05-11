Balloon Stampede Schedule

If the weather permits, hot air balloons will be visible in the skies of Walla Walla from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, launching from Howard-Tietan Park, 616 E. Tietan St., at around 5:30-6 a.m.

Flight operation number two begins at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12 for corporate and patron sponsors of the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede.

The Nite Glow Spectacular starts at dusk — about 8:15 p.m. — on Friday, May 12 at Howard-Tietan Park.

On Saturday at 5:30 a.m. on May 13, a competition for pilots with a navigational challenge will take place.

The final event, known as the Quiet Launch, will take place at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, providing a serene and peaceful conclusion to the festivities.