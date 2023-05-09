Attention, all early risers.
The annual Kids' Day at the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede begins at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Howard-Tietan Park in Walla Walla.
All flights and events during the Stampede, which will be from Thursday to Sunday, May 14, will launch about 5:30 to 6 a.m. at the park, 616 E. Tietan St. The event is presented by P1FCU.
The first event to kick off the 47th annual event, which is tethered balloon rides for children, is free. Participants must be able to stand in the balloon on their own and without parental assistance. The event is focused on elementary school age children.
Rides are given on a first come, first serve basis and will cease when pilots will run out of fuel which typically lasts between 60 and 90 minutes. It is recommended that riders wear closed toed shoes.
The second flight operation begins at 5:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, for corporate and patron sponsors of the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede.
The Nite Glow Spectacular starts at dusk — about 8:15 p.m. — on Friday, May 12, at Howard-Tietan Park.
At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, a competition for pilots with a navigational challenge will occur.
The final event, known as the Quiet Launch, will be at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14, providing a serene and peaceful conclusion to the festivities.
All flight operations are weather permitting.
