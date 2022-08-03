Smiles and laughter were everywhere Tuesday, Aug. 2, as National Night Out made its return to Pioneer Park in Walla Walla after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An estimated 1,500 came out to the community event to enjoy pizza and ice cream treats and to mingle with police officers, firefighters and paramedics.
The event was co-hosted by the Walla Walla Police Department and Walla Walla Area Crime Watch.
Walla Walla Police Chief Chris Buttice was all smiles at the event. Afterward, he was pleased with how it went.
“The event was a tremendous success,” Buttice said. “We were able to bring together many service providers throughout the community to connect with our citizens.”
Buttice spent much of the evening chatting and visiting with members of the public.
“The personal one-on-one interactions allowed for some great, open dialogue and provided an open invitation where people felt comfortable talking with officers, firefighters and other service providers,” he said.
“I had an opportunity to meet people that were new to the community that were so impressed with the connection our local valley emergency services have with its citizens. It’s so important for all of us to know our people and to have those relationships.”
A highlight of the event was the raffling — for free — of over 150 backpacks to local children.
There was plenty for people, young and old alike, to do at the event.
The Washington State Penitentiary brought a Braun inmate transport truck to the park.
The vehicle, which looks and feels like a jail inside, is used to transport inmates from other parts of the state to the Penitentiary in Walla Walla. It can hold up to 18 prisoners.
Two lockable cells are available in case an inmate, or two, need to be kept away from the rest of the group.
Washington State Penitentiary Captain Sandi Jacobson said the vehicle is also fully air conditioned. She said that is a benefit both to the inmates being transported and to the guards riding with them.
A security area — which is in the cab pulling the transport — has monitors showing every row of the transport area, so that guards can keep their eye on inmates from the cab.
Jacobson said the vehicle has been in use for about a year. She said the prison also has a second, smaller model of the Braun.
Jacobson gave tours of the vehicle to children and their parents throughout the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.