Walla Walla area firefighters quickly searched a burning home on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after they were informed that two occupants were still inside the structure, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department news release.
However, after an extensive search revealed no one was inside the burning residence, firefighters were able to safely exit the burning home.
Crews from the WWFD and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded to the 1800 block of Leonard Drive at 9:15 p.m. to find the single-story house engulfed in flames, which was spreading into the attic.
On-site officials requested additional support, and crews from the College Place Fire Department joined the effort to extinguish the blaze.
Crews from the three fire departments had the fire contained by 10:15 p.m., according to the release.
No one was injured in the fire.
An investigation into the cause of the fire was delayed until morning because of the building's condition, according to the release.
WWFD spokesperson Jennifer Scott said the investigation was continuing. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $150,00 to $200,000.
