Fewer fires were caused by fireworks this year during over the Fourth of July holiday than last year, according to fire officials from multiple agencies.
The difference was very noticeable in Walla Walla, city Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles said, where Walla Walla saw a third of the fires it had last year.
“It was a very quiet Fourth of July,” Knowles said. “Compared to last year, it was crazy slow.”
Knowles said the city had just one house fire caused by fireworks.
That fire, in the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive, was caused by sparks from aerial fireworks landing on combustible material near a garage.
The garage, two vehicles and the houses attic caught fire.
Three other fires occurred in grassy areas. Last year Walla Walla had 12 fireworks-related fires.
In College Place, Fire Chief David Winter said the only fire there resulted from people throwing some fireworks that were still hot into a garbage can. The department also assisted Walla Walla Fire Department with its house fire.
In rural Walla Walla, Fire District 4 Deputy Chief John Golden said that other than helping with the house fire in Walla Walla, his staff had one fireworks-related brush fire in its jurisdiction.
He said no structures were threatened. He too said that this was a decrease from recent years.
Also causing trouble for fire departments over the weekend was a lightning storm that hit the area.
On Sunday, July 3, lightning caused a fire in Walla Walla County Fire District 6, near Touchet. Fire District 4 assisted.
