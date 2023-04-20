The Walla Walla and Columbia county sheriff's offices are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
G. “Andy” Benavides was reported missing to officials in both counties. He was last seen driving a red 2015 Ford F-350 with a black flatback.
Officials said he’s 47 years old, 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office at 509-527-3265 or the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 509-382-2518.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.