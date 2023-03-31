Walla Walla 2020, a civic group formed on April 2, 1988, will celebrate its 35th anniversary at 2 p.m. April 2 in Heritage Square Park, 116 E Main St.
In addition to a variety of displays, Walla Walla 2020 members will honor their founders and others and review the group’s history and the history of Heritage Square Park, which was a major project in cooperation with the city and other organizations.
Open to the community, attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
The group seeks to envision, plan for and undertake projects to help realize a livable community in the Walla Walla area now and for the future, said Daniel N. Clark, coordinator.
“Since its founding it has been instrumental in launching many practices and systems to protect and enhance our quality of life,” he said.
For more information online see ww2020.net.
