The mood was solemn and reflective as about 200 people took part in a local Walk for Life on Sunday, Jan. 22, in Walla Walla.
The event, which also occurred in communities nationwide throughout the weekend, attracted marchers in Walla Walla of several dominations of Christianity.
Roe v. Wade, the landmark law that made access to an abortion a federal right, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, putting the legality of an abortion into the hands of individual states. Abortion remains legal in Washington and in many other states, and that prevented many marchers from feeling too celebratory.
“We’re here to silently walk for the unborn children who are still aborted every day in our country,” Hogan said. “All life is precious. And despite all the arguments people bring up, life begins in the womb, according to Scripture,” said Thomas Hogan, senior pastor at Amazing Grace Church of The Nazarene on Alder Street, where the event began.
Hogan delivered a short church service when the event began, and he told the crowd the number of abortions still being performed had him feeling solemn.
The event was publicized by a Facebook page called "Walla Walla Valley Human Life," and a digital ad on the page reminded people that abortions are still occurring in Washington.
After the service, marchers took to the streets, holding signs and walking down Main Street and toward St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Hogan said the reason for the Walk for Life was important to him and that this was the first year his church was involved in the event. He said he wanted to be involved last year but didn't reach out in time.
Walla Walla Catholic Schools also promoted the event, and several of its students participated.
Jerome Magnaghi, a student at DeSales High School marched with friends, holding signs. Magnaghi said he wanted to spread the message to women that abortion is wrong.
“We want to support women who are pregnant, especially young women,” he said. “We feel they are sometimes pressured to get abortions. It is not the correct solution in any scenario.”
