A Waitsburg man was taken to a nearby hospital by air transport Friday, Sept. 2, after he was caught in a homemade sawmill at a private residence, sustaining unspecified injuries, according to fire officials.
Firefighter-paramedics with Walla Walla County Fire District 8 and the Walla Walla Fire Department responded to the home at around 6:49 p.m., according to District 8 Fire Chief Bob Clendaniel.
The man reportedly got his hands caught in the sawmill Friday evening, Clendaniel said Monday, Sept. 6. Clendaniel declined to provide more information about the man’s current condition, citing privacy considerations.
