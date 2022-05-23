Hundreds of people crowded downtown Main Street for the Waitsburg Celebration Days parades Saturday.
Artists, crafters and food vendors set up for the event, which also featured the Waitsburg Classic Car Show — now known as the Waitsburg One-Of-A-Kind Auto Show — in Preston Park.
Freddie Gonzalez has been organizing the car show in Waitsburg for six years and created an interactive event.
“We love to get kids and families involved,” Gonzalez said. “We have a tire throwing contest, and donut eating contest, and many other trophies for the best cars voted on by category by the participants.”
Over 170 classic cars from the 1920s to the 1980s crowded Preston Park and trophies were given to the best cars from each era.
2022 is the first year back for Waitsburg Days since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
“We really disappeared for the last two years but now we have a chance to get back and that is exciting.” said Tom Land, president of the Waitsburg Historical Society.
The Waitsburg Celebration Days marks the kickoff of the touring season for The Historical Society.
“We want to do more outreach to the community and Waitsburg Days is a great way to start.” Land said.
Longtime Waitsburg resident Annie McCuistio — who now lives in Starbuck — was there for the parade and car show. She said it was nice to see people getting out again.
“It’s about having a fun time,” McCuistion said. “My husband and I are also part of the car show, and it is great to see so many people.”
Fort Walla Walla Executive Director James Payne brought firearms and swords from the Civil War era and gave a presentation on about the weapons used for that war.
“This is our first time partnering with the Waitsburg Gun Club and we hope to continue to do more events in the future.” Payne said.
The celebration went into the night with live music from the band The Shades and the Frog Hollow Band.
The Waitsburg Brew fest was at the Town Hall and the ATV Poker Run challenge was held at the fairgrounds.
Sunday’s lineup included a soap box derby race, Cowboy Church, a dunk tank and a community softball game.
