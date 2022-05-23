A virtual Memorial Day service from the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is scheduled for noon on Thursday, May 26.
The event will be live-streamed on Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page.
Trina Parrish, a U.S. Army Gulf War veteran and commander of VFW Post #992 will be the guest speaker.
Former, longtime chaplain Ben Vegors will be part of the event as well.
Vegors, who turns 100 this year, served as Walla Walla VA’s chaplain for more than 40 years before retiring in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.