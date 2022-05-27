A vigil in downtown Walla Walla is planned to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
The event, to take place at Heritage Square Park on Main Street, is sponsored by groups of Walla Walla High School students, according to spokesperson Quinn McLaughlin, in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 that left 19 children and two adults dead.
As news broke of the mass shooting, McLaughlin and other students began looking for a way to channel their sadness, fear and anger, she said.
“With the support of Wa-Hi clubs such as Students for Social Justice, Girl's League and Gay Straight Alliance, we are planning on holding a vigil in mourning of those who were murdered and in support of the families of the victims.”
McLaughlin also said a walkout protest over gun violence is planned for Friday, June 4.
