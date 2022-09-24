The Tri-State Walla Walla Veterans Stand Down and Resources Fair is Saturday, Sept. 24.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW Post 992 in Walla Walla, veterans can obtain information on Veterans Administration services, as well as housing, energy assistance, veterans benefits, employment counseling and mental health services.
Lunch will be provided. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 509-524-2936 or visit the Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page
Walla Walla Post 992 is at 102 N. Colville St.
