The Veterans Administration and the Drug Enforcement Agency are teaming up for a prescription drug takeback from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 28, at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center.
The takeback is part of a national effort by the VA to abide by legislation signed into law last year by President Joe Biden requiring the agency to establish times the general public may dispose of opioids at VA facilities.
Drugs can be disposed of at 77 Wainwright Drive in Walla Walla.
Similar events are occurring this month at VA clinics in Richland and Yakima.
While drug disposal won’t be occurring at those clinics, DEA mail-back envelopes will be available to take home so that unused drugs can be sent to the DEA postage free.
Envelopes are available at the Richland and Yakima clinics Oct. 24-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
