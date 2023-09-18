The Walla Walla post office building at 128 N. Second Ave. in downtown Walla Walla is joining the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Room in suspending operations.
U.S. Postal Service spokesman David Rupert said the decision was made Monday afternoon, Sept. 18, in the interest of employee and customer safety.
A Walla Walla news release issued Monday afternoon said the post office "has temporarily moved its operations due to the elevated levels of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, detected in its basement."
The post office is across the street, just east of the Marcus Whitman Hotel and just north of the Chevron gas station that officials suspect is the ultimate source of gasoline that was found in a 10-foot-deep sump in the hotel's basement.
The gasoline created a chemical smell that forced the hotel to be evacuated Thursday, Sept. 14, and eventually close.
Rupert said mail carriers will operate out of the West Richland post office in the Tri-Cities, while retail and post office box services will be temporarily relocated to the College Place post office at 500 S. College Ave.
“We’ll work with local emergency offices until it’s determined it’s safe to reopen,” Rupert said.
Walla Walla city spokesman Brenden Koch said Monday that the hotel at 6 W. Rose St. remains closed and that crews from the Washington Department of Ecology and Clean Harbors Environmental Services, a private contractor, continue the cleanup efforts.
Koch said although Clean Harbors' ventilation efforts have been successful so far, that doesn't mean the hotel is ready to announce a reopening date.
"The response by ... Clean Harbors has been successful and continues to trend in a positive direction, but at this point there are too many variables to set a projected reopening date for the hotel," Koch said.
A meeting between officials, hotel management and other stakeholders occurred Monday morning.
"The Walla Walla Fire Department has provided hotel management with questions they need to consider and answer as they work toward reopening, including a list of agencies that have requirements that will need to be met and approved prior to reoccupation of the building," Koch said.
The gasoline, thought to be from a 10,000-gallon underground tank at the nearby gas station at 7 E. Rose St., was identified as the source of that smell over the weekend, Koch said in a news release.
Throughout the cleanup process, air-quality monitors in the hotel and outside on the street level will be used to detect concentrations of volatile organic compounds.
The Walla Walla Fire Department has been checking volatile organic compounds in the sounding area.
Second Avenue between Cherry and Rose streets, and Sumach Street between Rose and Colville streets remain closed. Other roads previously closed have reopened.
