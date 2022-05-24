COLLEGE PLACE — Washington State Patrol has identified two men who died in a head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle here Tuesday afternoon, May 24, on state Route 125 near Walla Walla Valley Honda and the Commercial Drive intersection.
Jeremy Richards, a 48-year-old from La Grande, Oregon, died at the scene when his 2022 Dodge Ram pickup was struck in a northbound lane by a stolen 2014 Ford Econoline driven the wrong direction on the highway by Anthony Stalder, 28, of Richland, according to the WSP release.
Stalder, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where he was declared dead. Both men were alone in their vehicles.
Travel northbound on the highway was closed for several hours.
The crash, which occurred at 10:57 a.m., involved a stolen U.S. Linen work truck, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.
“Prior to the collision, we were notified of a stolen U.S. Linen work truck,” Thorson said. “That stolen truck and that suspect ended up on the highway, driving the wrong way.”
No additional information on the vehicle theft was provided by State Patrol.
