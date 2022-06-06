Update — June 6, 4:40 p.m: The body found in the Walla Walla River has been identified as 36-year-old Kennewick man Eswin D. Reyes Gonzalez.
Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Kludnt confirmed that Reyes Gonzalez is the man who went missing in the Walla Walla River on May 22.
Results of the autopsy revealed no evidence of foul play, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon, but Reyes Gonzalez's cause of death has not been determined.
——
A body has been found in the Walla Walla River, Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said, but authorities haven't announced an identification pending notification of the family.
A fisherman spotted the body at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, near Game Department Road and Wallula Junction.
An autopsy was completed Monday morning, June 6, and the victim has been identified, Klundt said, but officials are still trying to contact the victim’s family.
Klundt said he can’t confirm whether this is the body of the fisherman who went missing in the Walla Walla River on May 22 after entering the water, but he expects to release details Monday afternoon.
On May 22, a man not identified by authorities went missing near Madame Dorion Memorial Park near Wallula when he went into the water late in afternoon.
Personnel with the Sheriff’s Office, Walla Walla County Fire District 5, the Pasco Fire Department and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue responded that evening to search, but though they continued to search for several days, they did not find the man.
