The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency tapped the United Way of the Blue Mountains, Oregon, to receive $32,378 under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Umatilla County.
The local board will distribute the Congress-appropriated funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Agencies must submit their applications online no later than 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. For more information, see uwbluemt.org/EFSP.
The board will determine how the funds awarded are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in this area, according to a release from local United Way Executive Director Christy Lieuallen.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must meet several criteria to qualify.
Program funds could provide food, in the form of served meals or groceries/food boxes; lodging in a mass shelter or hotel; rent or mortgage payment; and utility bills.
The national selection board includes representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
