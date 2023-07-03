The annual kids fishing day at Jubilee Lake will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Fishing instructions, games, snacks, prizes and activities will be available for both kids and adults.
The event is free for all participants under the age of 14 but all children over the age of 12 will be required to have a valid fishing license. Children participating in the event must be accompanied by an adult.
Fishing poles will be available on loan for those who do not have one and volunteers will be on site to provide instructions for first-time anglers.
The lake will be stocked with legal and trophy-size fish for the event.
Free hotdogs and soda will be available for all kids who register and participate.
Jubilee Lake is 12 miles northeast of Tollgate on Forest Road 64. From Highway 11 at Weston, take Highway 204 to Tollgate and turn left on Forest Service Road 64.
