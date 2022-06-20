Two women were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 12 about 9 miles west of Walla Walla on Saturday, June 18.
Caroline C. James, 27, of Walla Walla, and Maria D. Ortiz, 23, of Harrah, Washington, were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with undisclosed injuries, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 10:49 a.m. when James, heading west, veered off the road and over-corrected to reenter the roadway, WSP reported.
Her 2006 Chevy Impala ended up broadside on the eastbound lane, where it was struck by a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Ortiz.
Both women were wearing their seat belts, and both vehicles were totaled.
Charges against James are pending, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.