Two people were taken to Tri-City hospitals Wednesday, July 27, after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 12 at the intersection with U. S. highway 730, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
At about 8:26 p.m., John R. Parks, 37, of Moses Lake, was heading westbound in a 2000 Ford F150 pickup truck when he lost control around a curve, crossed the center line and collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Michelle L. Covey, 42, of Touchet.
Parks was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His passenger, Ethan T. Adcock, 26, of Richland, was transported to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
Covey was uninjured in the collision. According to the WSP report, she was wearing a seat belt. Parks and Adcock were not.
The WSP report says drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision and Parks is facing charges of DUI and second-degree negligent driving.
